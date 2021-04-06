May Day Clean-Up Day planned in Greencastle

Echo Pilot

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce will hold May Day Clean-Up Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, in and around the Borough of Greencastle. A pizza lunch will be provided.

Clean-up day is part of the chamber's Community Advantage initiative and is being held in partnership with the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program and with support from Waste Management.

Business team members, service clubs and community and youth organizations are encouraged to register. Supplies are limited to the first 40 registrants. Those signing up beyond that number will need to provide their own trash bags, gloves and safety vests. Current CDC guidelines and safety precautions, such as staying in groups and wearing safety vests, will be encouraged.

According to the recent Pennsylvania Litter Research Study by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, over 500 million pieces of litter along Pennsylvania roadways were identified in 2020. The most common items identified were cigarette butts (37%) and plastics (30%), with plastic film and beverage containers being most prevalent.

Litter pollutes the environment including animal habitats and natural recreation areas, in addition to affecting property values and quality of life, said a news release from the G-A Chamber of Commerce. Keep PA Beautiful motivates community members with Goethe’s adage, “Let everyone sweep in front of his own door, and the whole world will be clean.”

Last year's cleanup was canceled due to COVID-19, but in 2019 about 35 volunteers collected around 25 bags of trash from Greencastle streets and parks.

According to Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, “The responsibility of clean and beautiful neighborhoods belongs to us. This initiative provides tools and resources at no cost to our residents. If everyone picked up one bag of litter this spring, the results would be pretty powerful.”

The event is free of charge and open to G-ACC members as well as the G-A community. To register, call 717-597-4610 or go to www.GreencastlePaChamber.org/event/may-day-clean-up-day-community-advantage/

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s mission is empowering Pennsylvanians to make communities clean and beautiful. Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and its volunteers have removed over 147 million pounds of litter from Pennsylvania’s roads, greenways, parks, forests and waterways. To learn more, visit www.KeepPaBeautiful.org