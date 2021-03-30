Scouts help feed the hungry in Greencastle-Antrim community

Echo Pilot

On Saturday, March 27, the scouts of BSA Troops 99 and 199 collected food in the Borough of Greencastle.

They distributed the bags of food to the two food pantries in Greencastle, one at Evangelical Lutheran Church and the other at the Presbyterian Church.

Members of BSA Troops 99 and 199 are shown with food donations they collected in Greencastle on March 27.

In addition, Troop 99 collected donations of over $250 during Heritage Christmas this past year, which will also be given to the pantries.

Members of BSA Troop 99 served hot dogs at their traditional place on Center Square during Heritage Christmas. Money they collected is being donated to food in Greencastle banks.

"We want to thank the town of Greencastle for their contributions and for helping these scouts discover the importance of community service," leaders said.