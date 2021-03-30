Scouts help feed the hungry in Greencastle-Antrim community

Echo Pilot

On Saturday, March 27, the scouts of BSA Troops 99 and 199 collected food in the Borough of Greencastle.

They distributed the bags of food to the two food pantries in Greencastle, one at Evangelical Lutheran Church and the other at the Presbyterian Church.

In addition, Troop 99 collected donations of over $250 during Heritage Christmas this past year, which will also be given to the pantries.

"We want to thank the town of Greencastle for their contributions and for helping these scouts discover the importance of community service," leaders said.