WASD's all-school production will look a bit different this year

The Waynesboro Area School District is set to hold their annual all-school production on April 16-18. Claire Martin, WASD class of 2014, is set to be the director.

Martin brings a history of involvement in the arts to the role.

"I was always involved in musicals and vocal performance in the area and I participated in the all-school production while at WASHS," she said. "When I heard that this year the production might not happen, I applied and was accepted; I just couldn't let this not happen."

Due to COVID-19, meeting and spacing limitations are in place as well as the use of backtracks in place of live music from students.

"We're holding a musical revue this year instead of a full musical production," Martin said. "It's a selection of several hit Broadway productions to give the audience a taste of the full show."

Selections from "Thoroughly Modern Milly", "Into the Woods" and "Hairspray" will be featured.

"It has been kind of a whirlwind from the start," Martin said of the planning process. "I hoped to do a full production, but we can't due to spacing restrictions. It's been a difficult year for the students being on and off virtual learning, in preparing for the production, but the overwhelming majority of students are grateful to be given this opportunity to perform."

In keeping with capacity limitations, tickets for the live performances have been prioritized for family and friends of the performers.

"Our live seating is limited to 135 attendees per evening, 10% of our capacity, including students & stage/tech crew, but we will also be ticketing livestreams of the performances," Martin said. "In broadcasting the show online, we did talk to licensing departments and they were very sympathetic and accommodating to our cause. We were permitted to go ahead with our show. The general limitations for musical revue are there are 2-3 songs from any given production and the kids are keeping with those guidelines."

Although the production will have a fraction of the live audience for the students to perform in front of, spirits are still high and preparations are currently underway.

"We are looking forward to the performances. I have to thank principal Papas and the school board and my good friend Kay Yaukey, they have been integral to my success and they have been very supportive though this whole process bringing me up to speed and guiding me along the way," Martin said.

Tickets will be available to the public beginning April 2 at 1 p.m. In-person tickets are $10, livestream access will be free. To purchase tickets visit TicketLeap.