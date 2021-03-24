Young Greencastle golfer is headed to Augusta

Echo Pilot

Gavin Baker of Greencastle will compete in the 2021 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, which will take place on April 4 — the eve of the Masters Tournament — and will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.

Gavin, the son of Jon Baker and Leslie Baker and a home-schooled seventh-grader, is in the 10-11 age group.

Drive, Chip & Putt is a nationwide youth golf development initiative for boys and girls ages 7 to 15, designed to inspire a new generation to choose golf as a lifetime pursuit.

Gavin started playing golf at age 5 by watching and practicing with his father. He has continued to improve his game over the years through the Operation 36 golf program and participation in the PGA Junior League. This is his first year competing in the national finals after making it to the sub-regional qualifying round last year.

The top 80 performers each year earn the opportunity to compete in the national finals at one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world – Augusta National, the Georgia home of the Masters Tournament.