Franklin County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 10% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 10% of people living in Franklin County are fully vaccinated as of March 18, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Pennsylvania reported 979,638 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania as of March 18 are Jefferson County, Lackawanna County, Cameron County, Elk County and Montour County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Franklin County as of March 18:

How many people in Franklin County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

26% of people in Franklin County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 40,103 people

10% of people in Franklin County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 15,550 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated so far?