New job with Pregnancy Ministries is 'near and dear' to Greencastle woman's heart

John Irwin

Waynesboro Record Herald

The Waynesboro location of PMI Pregnancy Resource Centers is planning to open its doors at 245 S. Potomac St. by the end of May.

Sara Hollinshead of Greencastle was hired in early 2021 as the director to lead the renovations and oversee the daily operation of the Waynesboro location.

"There are many details that will be coming together prior to opening but if we can open earlier than that, that will surely be our goal," Hollinshead said.

Hollinshead is making this career change after 38 years in banking.

"I feel that people of retirement age have so much to give and in my case, I have been drawn to PMI because it is so near and dear to my heart for the ministry it provides," she said.

Hollinshead has served on PMI's board for a number of years.

'What they are doing and the lives that they are changing is really making a difference," she said. "I am very humbled and honored to accept this position. We have been just so impressed by Pastor Timothy Clothier and the heart of (Waynesboro Grace Church) to provide this building to us.

According to Hollinshead, PMI serves between 250-300 clients a year.

"Of course, 2020 was not a “normal” year and our client numbers reflected that but sadly, that is a normal fact for everyone everywhere in our abnormal year," Hollinshead added, "it's a completely confidential service and we want people to know that is open and welcoming environment where our clients are treated with love and respect."

PMI offers unique educational opportunities for young parents to learn about the years ahead in programs such as, "earn while you learn."

"They can come to us at any time in their pregnancy, and go through a curriculum on pregnancy, birth and early infant childhood and earn 'baby bucks' that they can redeem for baby formula, baby clothing, diapers and wipes later on," Hollinshead said.

For PMI, now having a rent-free location that allows them to return to Waynesboro is the answer to many weeks and months of prayer from both parties. For Waynesboro, both ministries believe the best is yet to come, as they collectively seek to love and serve those in the borough.

"We are very appreciative to Waynesboro Grace for the use of this space to bring this much needed service back to Waynesboro," Hollinshead said.

Currently, construction is being wrapped up with the finishing touches to customize the space for their needs, and volunteer staff are receiving the necessary training.

"Although we have our staff already, we always accepting volunteer staff applications and donations," Hollinshead said. "If you are interested in helping, visit our website for more information."

For more information and the services that they offer, visit www.pregnancyministries.org.