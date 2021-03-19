Palm Sunday service goes online for Greencastle-Antrim community

There wasn't much to organizing the Greencastle-Antrim Ministerium's virtual Palm Sunday service.

It was more like "I'll do this" and "I'll do that" at the recent ministerium meeting as the group decided to take the annual community worship service online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were all moved by the spirit for our offerings," said Pastor Barbara Barry of Trinity Lutheran Church, where components of the service were taped in individual segments on March 17. They will be compiled, and the service will be on the church's YouTube channel and website —tlcgreencastle.org — by Saturday, March 27, the day before Palm Sunday. Links will be posted on the websites of a number of other local churches.

Trinity Lutheran was tapped for the taping because of the technical expertise of member Brandon Sidoli, one of three Greencastle-Antrim High School seniors involved in the virtual service.

Sidoli also was instrumental in recording, editing and posting two earlier virtual community services, National Day of Prayer co-sponsored by the Greencastle-Antrim Christian Women's Fellowship in May and the ministerium, and the ministerium's annual Thanksgiving service.

The final segment taped on March 17 is actually first on the program, the organ prelude by Zak Reynolds. Reynolds and Hannah Ruffner, both members of the Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2021, offer the vocal duet "The Cross Medley," and words will scroll across the screen as Ruffner leads the online audience in singing of "Alas! And Did My Savior Bleed." They are accompanied on piano by Saundra Wingert, Trinity Lutheran's music director.

Music for the ceremony also includes Pastor David Rawley of Otterbein United Brethren Church playing piano and singing "Beneath the Cross of Jesus."

The theme verse for the service is 1 Peter 2:24: "He Himself bore our sins in His body on the tree."

"We do a community Palm Sunday service each year, and we are doing it online to protect those most vulnerable among our community," said Barry, who gives the call to worship.

Other pastors participating include Fred Keener, Church of the Brethren, Scripture; Randy Smith, Cedar Grove Mennonite Church, message; and Josh Fowler, First Assembly of God, prayer.

Pastor Ryan Whisel of First United Methodist Church concludes the program with "Glory," a poem he wrote about "the glory of God in Christ we get to share in soon."