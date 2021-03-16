Greencastle-Antrim area Republicans will have choices in primary election

Republican voters in the Greencastle-Antrim School District will have 10 school board candidates to choose from for five seats in the May 18 primary election, while members of the GOP who live in the Borough of Greencastle will select from five candidates for four seats.

Local residents had to file nominating petitions by March 9 to run in the primary, which will narrow the field for the Nov. 2 general election.

G-A School Board

Current school board members Charles C. Ford, 50 Orchard Circle, Mark Chimel, 3656 Oakley Lane, and Lindsey J. Mowen, 9295 Lindale Ave., are running on the Republican ticket to serve again, but Pat Fridgen and Scott Hart are not seeking re-election.

Other Republicans running for school board are Maria Bonebrake, 96 Creekwood Drive; Percy Rock, 2752 E. Weaver Road; Eileen Dickinson, 26 Williamson Ave.; Janon Gray, 12640 Carol Ave.; Christopher Bonillas, 1378 Emilly Court; Rich Davis, 7515 Kuhn Road; and Hal Myers, Shady Grove.

Chimel and Ford cross-filed and their names also will appear on the Democratic ballots.

In Greencastle

There are four seats available on Greencastle Borough Council and only Larry J. Faight, 137 N. Ridge Ave., a Republican, and Wade G. Burkholder, 263 E. Baltimore St., a Democrat, want to retain their posts. Steve Miller and Matt Smith are not running for re-election.

There are no Democratic candidates except for Burkholder, but other Republican candidates for borough council are Allen G. Mairose, 215 Moss Spring Ave.; Albert W. Miller, 171 Apple Drive; Jan M. Shafer, 142 Carowinds Drive; and Andrea Rose, 242 Apple Drive.

Mayor Ben Thomas Jr., a Republican, is unopposed for this second term, and Barbara Bock, also a Republican, is the only candidate for tax collector.

Antrim Township

Incumbent Antrim Township Supervisors Fred M. Young III, 569 Lynn Drive, and Chad Murray, 1024 Clay Hill Road, are unopposed on the Republican ballot and there are no Democratic candidates.

Also on the ballot are Republicans Sue Myers, 2509 Williamson Road, Antrim Township tax collector; and Michael J. Buckley, 15340 Cobble Drive, both auditor and constable.