'Flexible & Focused' is focus of women's seminar

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce will host the women’s seminar entitled “Flexible and Focused — The Character of Today’s Women Business Leaders.”

The seminar, which is sponsored by F&M Trust, will be held at Rhodes Grove Camp and Conference Center on Tuesday, May 11, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. It will include a morning brunch complete with fancy tea and baked dainties. Specialty vendors will also be on hand for shopping.

The program will feature three, local women business leaders.

- Katherine Titus, head of school at Mercersburg Academy since 2016, previously served as associate head for school life at St. George’s School in Middletown, R.I. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in secondary education from Middlebury College and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Columbia University.

- Jocelyne Melton, CEO of The Baxter Group, Inc., is a certified indoor environmentalist and innovative leader in business development and marketing. In 2019, The Baxter Group received the SBA Women-Owned Business of the Year Award for the eastern Pennsylvania region and later that year was chosen as the recipient of the Franklin County Area Development Corp. Small Business of the Year Award.

- Senior Vice President of WellSpan Western Region Sherri Stahl previously held the role of CNO and SVP for Summit Health. She is responsible for the oversight of the western region including growth and access, entity operations and leadership, performance improvement and quality.

Each of the women will speak on the challenge of pursuing a focused goal while cultivating the flexibility necessary for today’s challenging business environment.

The cost is $25 for G-ACC members and $30 for non-members. Reservations may be made online at www.GreencastlePAChamber.org or by calling the chamber at 717-597-4610.