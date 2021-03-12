consign & collect co. open for business in Greencastle

Myra Foltz took a beautiful set of dishes to consign & collect co. in Greencastle Thursday morning.

"My kitchen won't handle two sets of dishes," said Foltz, who lives near Upton. She had planned to take them to a store near Hagerstown before learning about the new consignment shop in Greencastle, which has been open for a few weeks.

While owners Melissa Hohl of Hagerstown and Chris Johnston of Greencastle looked over her dishes, Foltz took time to browse the two floors of preowned furniture, home-goods, decorative items, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more.

Other shoppers soon arrived and one smiling couple was seen leaving with a set of three wooden nesting tables.

"There are things here with tons of life left in them," Hohl said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for consign & collect co. at 136 E. Baltimore St. will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, followed by a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

Opening during a pandemic

Their attorneys told them they were crazy for opening during a pandemic, but Johnston and Hohl think they picked a perfect time.

"People have been cooped up for over a year ... this is a safe way to shop," said Johnston, who also owns the shop, located next door at 144 E. Baltimore St. "We've been well-received over the last three weeks."

Johnston closed the shop for 90 days at the beginning of the pandemic. People were initially hesitant to come back, but when they did, it was in "full force," not in terms of volume, but in the "purchase power" they put into the shop's antiques, collectibles and decorative housewares.

"We feel really fortunate," Johnston said.

"We now have two places so it's a destination, I think that's pretty awesome," she continued.

The two also are planning a Spring Market on the Lawn between the two stores from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, featuring handmade items, antiques, local artisans and other vendors and a food truck from Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore.

A pair of point persons

Hohl and Johnston got to know each other through Greencastle Presbyterian Church.

Hohl was office manager at the church for 12 years until she left in December for the new venture and Johnston holds the position of clerk of session.

They worked closely together as "the office manager is a point person and a clerk is a point person," Johnston explained.

Johnston had asked Hohl to sell some thing on eBay and also was doing some consignments at the shop when they realized "we can make this bigger and better."

They sent a letter to Grace United Church of Christ expressing interest in the house, which had been the parsonage, and acquired the property in December.

There have been "positive vibes since the beginning and it's come together pretty nice," Johnston said.

The high-quality merchandise is artfully arranged to showcase its potential.

Jewelry and other small items can be found on shelves in the entrance room, which is at the side of the building.

Two downstairs rooms include furniture and decorative accessories ranging from pillows and pottery to framed artwork and lamps. The former front entryway has been transformed into a petite library.

Upstairs, there is wicker furniture on the sunporch; two rooms of upscale clothing, one for women's and one for men's; and a bedroom with appropriate furniture, as well as toys.

On consignment

Everything in consign & collect co. was brought in by someone and consignments are on a 50-50 basis. Consignment hours are by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Store hours at consign & collect co. are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, email consignandcollectco@gmail.com; visit www.consignandcollectco.com; or call 717-597-9991.