Honor a Greencastle-Antrim Hometown Hero with a banner

Staff report

When the Hometown Hero banners are unfurled again in April 2021, over 175 veterans and current military service men and women will be honored along the main streets in the Borough of Greencastle.

Partnering with the Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post 6319 and Frank L. Carbaugh American Legion Post 373, the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce began the program in January 2020 with the mission “ … to honor and recognize Greencastle-Antrim servicemen and women who are serving, have served or have given their lives for our country in the United States Armed Forces.”

The program has met with such success that another round of orders is being accepted through March 15, Valerie Meyers, executive director of the chamber, said in a press release. In order to be considered for a banner, the nominee must meet the following requirements:

1. Have lived in the Greencastle-Antrim area at some point in their lifetime.

2. Be serving or have served in one of the following branches: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard or Coast Guard.

3. Meet one of the following criteria: currently serving, honorably discharged or killed in action.

A $175 donation is requested for each application submission. The funds are used for the production, installation, storage and removal of the banner. Banners are displayed annually from the month of May through Veterans Day in November.

Banners paid in full will be displayed for two years, after which they will become the property of the original purchasers. If subsequent years are desired for display, a fee of $35 per year will be charged for installation and removal.

Banner applications are available at the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce located at 217 E. Baltimore St.; at VFW Post 6319 located at 408 S. Washington St., Greencastle; American Legion Post 373 located at 99-1 Railroad St., Greencastle,; and online at greencastlepachamber.org.