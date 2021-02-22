COVID claims more than 700 lives in Franklin and neighboring counties

Dave McMillion

Hagerstown Herald-Mail

More than 700 people in the Tri-State area have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to numbers in government reports and websites on Friday.

A total of 727 people had died of the disease across Washington County, West Virginia’s three Eastern Panhandle counties and Franklin and Fulton counties in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 908,773 COVID-19 cases and 23,480 deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 12,275 cases and 317 deaths, and Fulton County recorded 1,113 cases and 14 deaths, according to the state health department.

The Washington County Health Department reported Friday that a total of 12,292 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began. Deaths stood at 248.

The county health department said 19 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 25,809 vaccination doses — 18,069 first doses and 7,740 second doses — had been administered in the county as of Thursday, according to the health department.

The Maryland Department of Health reported 374,974 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, which was an increase of 1,008 cases over a 24-hour period. Deaths were at 7,495, an increase of 16 over a 24-hour period. The state said 1,016 people were hospitalized with the disease, a decrease by 32 over a 24-hour period.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday that the state had recorded 129,055 cases of COVID-19 and 2,248 deaths.

As of Friday, Berkeley County recorded 9,532 cases and 98 deaths, Jefferson County reported 3,560 cases and 37 deaths, and Morgan County reported 909 cases and 13 deaths, according to the agency.