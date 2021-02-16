Greencastle alley names will include Omwake and more

The alleys in Greencastle are pretty short, but the process of formally naming all of them has taken longer than expected.

Greencastle Borough Council is scheduled to vote on naming alleys in the community at its March 1 meeting after tabling action nearly four months ago.

In the interim, a few of the names on the original list for approval have been changed, including the replacement of Blackbird Lane with Omwake Lane.

Naming all the alleys in Greencastle was initiated at the request of the county. Many of the two dozen-plus alleys in the borough didn't have names or signs, which could cause problems for emergency responders and people not familiar with the area.

Public Works Manager Bob Manahan identified all the unnamed alleys early in 2020, and members of the public had to chance to submit names, which were considered by the public facilities committee then forwarded to the Franklin County Planning Department.

The majority of the suggestions were last names of families who have been involved in the community. Some were rejected and replaced at the county level because there are duplicates elsewhere in the area or because they were considered difficult.

Council tabled a vote on the names in November, sending the list back to public facilities committee, which submitted a few new names to the county. Committee Chair Joel Amsley noted at the February council meeting that Councilmen Duane Kinzer and Jeremy Layman spent a lot of time working with the county, which in December accepted:

Ranklin Lane instead of Butterfly Lane — South Washington Street to South Cedar Lane

Conn Lane instead of Calvert Lane — South Washington Street to South Church Lane

Crist Lane instead of Irish Lane — South Washington Street to South Allison Street

Burke Lane instead of Paddy Run Lane — East Madison Street to East Pine Lane

Omwake Lane was still a sticking point, and Kinzer especially lobbied on behalf of the name familiar to Greencastle residents who remember the old Omwake & Oliver agriculture and building business, according to Emilee Little, assistant borough manager.

On Jan. 21, the borough received word that the county agreed the alley from South Linden Avenue to a dead end can be called Omwake Lane.

Some alleys have had names for years, such as Cedar, Spruce and Elm lanes, but all are included on the list up for approval March 1 in case they were not properly ordained before. If the list is OK'd at the March meeting, the final step will be to install signs with the names.

Other names

North Church Lane — East Baltimore Street to Grant Street

Doyle Lane — East Pine Lane to Tyrone Street

Benchoff Lane — East Madison Street to Tyrone Street

Wine Lane — North Linden Avenue to Doyle Lane

South Cedar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Maple Avenue

North Seylar Lane — East Madison Street to East Baltimore Street

South Seylar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Omwake Lane

Jakoby Lane — South Allison Street to South Ridge Avenue

Henson Lane — South Ridge Avenue to East Franklin Street

Rosemont Lane — East Spruce Lane to East Franklin Street

West Spruce Lane — South Antrim Way to South Carlisle Street

East Spruce Lane — South Carlisle Street to South Ridge Avenue

South Church Lane — East Baltimore Street to Oak Lane

Lutz Lane — South Church Lane to South Allison Street

Windsor Street —South Washington Street to South Allison Street

West Ziegler Lane — South Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street

East Ziegler Lane — South Carlisle Street to South Washington Street

Crowell Lane — South Washington Street to South Cedar Lane

West Pine Lane — North Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street

East Pine Lane — North Carlisle Street to East Madison Street

West Warren Lane — North Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street

East Warren Lane — South Carlisle Street to North Ridge Avenue

Foley Lane — Doyle Lane to North Linden Avenue

North Elm Lane — East Baltimore Street to Mifflin Lane

South Elm Lane — East Baltimore Street to Wilhelm Street

North Cedar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Chambers Lane