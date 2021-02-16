Greencastle-Antrim seats up for election this year

A number of seats on boards representing the Greencastle-Antrim community are up for election this year.

People interested in running for any of the posts can request a candidates' packet from the Franklin County Commissioners.

Nominating petitions need to be returned to the commissioners office by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, for names to be included on the ballot in the May 18 primary election, which will narrow the field for the general election on Nov. 2.

This year's election covers more than half of the seats on the nine-member Greencastle-Antrim School Board. This includes four-year positions currently held by Pat Fridgen, Lindsey Mowen, Mark Chimel and Scott Hart, as well as a two-year seat filled by Charles Ford.

In the Borough of Greencastle, four seats on the seven-member council are on the list this year. The four-year slots are currently filled by Steve Miller, Larry Faight, Matt Smith and Wade Burkholder. The mayor's post, also a four-year term and currently held by Ben Thomas Jr., will be on the ballot, too.

In Antrim Township, two six-year seats on the board of supervisors — now held by Fred Young and Chad Murray — are up for election.

Other municipal seats across the county will be on ballots this year, as well as county treasurer; two magisterial district judges, one serving Fannett, Hamilton, Letterkenny and Lurgan township and the other the Borough of Mont Alto and Guilford and Quincy townships; constables; tax collectors; auditors; and judges and inspectors of election.

Candidates’ packets can be requested from the Franklin County Commissioners Office in the administration building 272 N. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or at 717-261-3810 Information also can be found at "Voters & Elections"at the county website, www.franklincountypa.gov.

For township, borough and school board positions, a minimum of 10 signatures of registered voters are required on a nomination petition in order for a name to be placed on the primary ballot. There is no filing fee required for most of these offices, according to a news release from the commissioners.

Information on qualifications, duties and responsibilities of various elected offices can be found at www.NewPA.com under Local Government Support – Publications/Library.