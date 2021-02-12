Food Lion remodeling, pandemic fuel Greencastle distribution center jobs

The remodeling of more than 100 Food Lion grocery stores in five states, the opening of 20 more and the pandemic surge in demand for groceries are fueling a hiring push at ADUSA Distribution LLC's facility on Commerce Avenue in Antrim Township.

Two hundred employees have been hired in the past four months and 100 more are needed, according to a news release from Ahold Delhaize USA, the retail group that owns Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company (GIANT and MARTIN'S), Hannaford and Stop & Shop. ADUSA Distribution LLC is its distribution company.

The 1.1-million-square-foot ADUSA Distribution facility in the Greencastle-Antrim Development Corp. industrial park serves Food Lion stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware, according to Mike Snavely, distribution center lead in Greencastle.

“The past year has been an unprecedented time for grocery,” Snavely said. “Each of our associates plays an invaluable role in ensuring local families have access to the food and other products they need. Every day, we believe our associates are superheroes and this is true now more than ever. We’re excited to welcome 100 new associates into our ADUSA Distribution family, where we not only offer competitive compensation and benefits, but also a culture of care and the opportunity to grow a career.”

Positions include drivers, selectors, sanitation workers, fork lift drivers and a facilities maintenance manager. The goal is 670 employees to handle the increase in volume, Snavely said. More information about the jobs is available at adusadistributionjobs.com.

The facility's volume is up 25 percent due to 112 remodeled and 20 new stores, as well as more people eating at home during the pandemic, Snavely said.

The site is a full-service distribution center, dealing with everything from dry goods, frozen foods and dairy items to health and beauty aids in both private store label and national brands. Workers handle three million cases a week or 156 million annually, according to Snavely, who said a case typically includes 12 to 24 units.

The transportation fleet travels 33,000 miles a day or 12 million miles a year.

The Greencastle distribution center serves 154 Food Lion stores, including 112 that were part of the remodeling process that started five years ago.

A December news release from Food Lion marked the completion of a $212.5 million remodeling project at 112 stores, including Mercersburg and Hanover in south-central Pennsylvania.

“Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do, and we’re excited to welcome customers to their fresh, new Food Lion," Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, said in the news release. "Neighbors, many who have shopped in their local Food Lion for decades, are now able to enjoy a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, associates and communities."

The changes included expanded variety and assortment across all departments; more items in the “Local Goodness” section; expanded variety of craft beer and limited reserve wines, where available; more natural, organic and gluten-free items; a larger selection of fresh produce and meat; a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats; a more efficient checkout process; new signs and groupings of like products; and additional safety equipment and protocols.

Snavely also highlighted the health and safety protocols at the distribution center, where there is "rigorous cleaning." Employees also must wear masks at all times while indoors and have daily health assessments and temperature checks.

He helped open the Greencastle facility, then known as the Food Lion Distribution Center, in May 1991, worked there until 1998 and returned in June 2020.

Snavely said the culture of the place and the dedication of the employees hasn't changed over the years.

"I'm very proud of who we have employed with us," Snavely said, adding the employees truly are superheroes who rolled up their sleeves and jumped in to help during the pandemic.