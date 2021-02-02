Greencastle sees 14 inches of snow between Sunday and Tuesday

A two-part storm that included some "snizzle" — or snow drizzle — added up to 14 inches for the Greencastle-Antrim area.

Local weather observer Robert Wertime came up with the total at his home on Leitersburg Street in Greencastle between 7 a.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The first flakes fell around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, with the snow starting in earnest around 7 a.m. and a couple of inches on the ground by noon, according to Wertime.

The first part of the storm totaled 5.5 inches Sunday.

After several hours of "snizzle" Monday morning, the second part of the storm hit around 1 p.m. The white stuff was sometimes coming down at 2 inches an hour between 1 and 4 p.m. and added up to another 7.5 inches by 8 p.m. An additional inch fell overnight as the storm moved out of the area.

More:Winter storm brings two days of snow to Greencastle area

More:Season's first snowfall brings about 8 inches to Greencastle

It was the same story around Franklin County and pretty much every community saw double-digit snowfall totals. The St. Thomas-Fort Loudon area had between 16 and 17 inches, thanks to the updraft around Mount Parnell, Wertime said.

Local residents residents seemed to stay off the roads as much as possible and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation put speed and commercial vehicle restrictions on a number of roads.

Northbound Interstate 81 was shut down for hours by an accident between Chambersburg and Marion Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near mile marker 13, just south of the Wayne Avenue/Route 316 exit. The crash wasn't completely cleared until about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

According to a Facebook post from Franklin Fire Co., five tractor-trailers and one passenger car were involved. One diesel tank ruptured.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, a "truck broke open and spilled marble on the road."