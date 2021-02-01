SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winter storm brings two days of snow to Greencastle area

Staff reports
Echo Pilot

A powerful winter storm slammed the West last week, roared across the country and merged with another system, bringing two days of snow to the region.

The snow storm that moved into the area Sunday gave the Strait, Reese, Doyle, Powell and Barkdoll families a reason to get together outdoors in Greencastle. The kids enjoyed playing in the snow while their parents had a chance to visit. By Monday morning, the area had received about 6 inches of snow.

Snow began falling in the Greencastle area early Sunday morning and continued throughout the day and overnight, accumulating about 6 inches in the Greencastle area by Monday morning.

The storm is expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

Ducks swim in the pond as snow blankets Tayamentasachta, the Greencastle-Antrim School District's environmental center, Sunday afternoon.

Due to the snow, all Greencastle-Antrim school buildings are closed Monday, with students using a flexible learning day. If schools are closed again on Tuesday, students will shift to virtual instruction provided by their teachers. 

Snow-covered trees frame Martin's Mill Bridge near Greencastle in Franklin County.