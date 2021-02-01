Winter storm brings two days of snow to Greencastle area

Staff reports

Echo Pilot

A powerful winter storm slammed the West last week, roared across the country and merged with another system, bringing two days of snow to the region.

Snow began falling in the Greencastle area early Sunday morning and continued throughout the day and overnight, accumulating about 6 inches in the Greencastle area by Monday morning.

The storm is expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

Due to the snow, all Greencastle-Antrim school buildings are closed Monday, with students using a flexible learning day. If schools are closed again on Tuesday, students will shift to virtual instruction provided by their teachers.