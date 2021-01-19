Greencastle-Antrim Chamber board announced for 2021

Echo Pilot

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of the 2021 board of directors.

The executive board includes: Stan Flenner, serving as president (Graphics Universal Inc.); Brad Kearns, serving as treasurer (SEK, CPAs & Advisors); and Rachel Grimm (Orrstown Bank), Frank Traver (Eagle Construction and also representing the Franklin County Area Development Corp.), and Betsy Yumlu (F&M Trust) serving as vice presidents.

In addition the board of directors includes: Charles Eckstine (MBH, Inc.); Andy Everetts (M&T Bank); Ginger Everhart (WellSpan Health); John Frey (DSS Law); Chris Grimm (ACNB Bank); Dr. Lura Hanks (representing the Greencastle-Antrim School District); Casey Hurst (Antrim Brethren in Christ Church); Dean Martin (Sunnyway Foods); Chad Murray (Quad State Sales and Service, also representing Antrim Township) and Mike Reed (Manitowoc Cranes).

More:Valerie Meyers is new executive director of Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce

More:Outdoor annual meeting replaces G-A Chamber banquet due to COVID-19

“This group of individuals is of the highest caliber and wonderful to work with. I’m confident of their positivity and their commitment to excellence,” stated Executive Director Valerie Meyers. “ The chamber plays an integral role in our community. Each member of the board is sincerely invested in Greencastle-Antrim’s welfare. It’s great to collaborate with these capable individuals.”

For more information, call the chamber office at 717-597-4610 or visit the chamber’s website at www.greencastlepachamber.org