Antrim Township horse barn heavily damaged by fire

Fire caused major damage to a horse barn on Grindstone Hill Road in Antrim Township last Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue Hose Co. firefighters were dispatched at 12:20 p.m. and found the barn at 7432 Grindstone Hill Road engulfed in flames, which threatened other nearby buildings.

No horses were in the barn at the time of the fire, but there was hay burning inside the building. The fire, which is not suspicious, was contained to the barn, according to the Rescue Hose Co. report, which noted neighbors came with excavators to remove the contents of the barn.

Rescue Hose Co. was assisted by firefighters from Marion, New Franklin, the Franklins, Maugansville, Smithsburg, Leitersburg, MMP&W, Letterkenny, Fayetteville and Chambersburg, as well as the Franklin County Air Unit. They were on the scene until 2:47 p.m.