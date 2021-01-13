Pennsylvania Rep. Schemel assigned to SERS board, House committees

Echo Pilot

State Rep. Paul Schemel, a Republican whose district includes Greencastle and Antrim Township, has been assigned to four committees and the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) board of directors for his fourth term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Schemel’s assignments include the Health, State Government, Energy and Environmental Resources, and Judiciary committees. Additionally, he will serve as chairman of a subcommittee on health care.

“I recognize that committee work plays an essential function when deciding what legislation goes to the full House for consideration. These are incredibly important issues in Pennsylvania,” Schemel said.

Schemel is also newly appointed to the SERS board by Speaker Bryan Cutler.

Schemel said he wants to learn more about the SERS pension liability and recommend solutions to that issue.

“Pennsylvania’s unfunded pension liability is over $76 billion, making it among the worst pension debts in the nation. As we approach the day when there is no longer any money remaining in the fund to make pension payments, the taxpayers will bear the significant responsibility of paying this debt,” he said.