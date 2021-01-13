Applications being accepted for Antrim park grant program

Echo Pilot

Antrim Township supervisors have announced that $40,000 is available this year for the Park Facilities Grant Program. The township will accept applications for the 2021 grant program through 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

Any non-profit park or recreation organization that is open to the general public in the Greencastle-Antrim community, serving residents of Antrim Township, may apply for funding.

In addition to the $40,000, the three Ruritan Clubs in Antrim Township (Shady Grove, State Line and Kauffman) have been allocated $5,000 each for improvements at their facilities.

Applications and program guidelines may be obtained at the Antrim Township Municipal Office, 10655 Antrim Church Road, Greencastle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Program guidelines also are available by calling 717-597-3818, Ext. 122, or on the website:

www.twp.antrim.pa.us

The Antrim Township Park Committee will review the applications and make recommendations to the supervisors. Funding will be available March 11, 2021, for organizations that qualify. Funds must be used and receipts verifying approved expenditures returned to the township for audit by Oct. 29, 2021.