New Year's Eve fire destroys Antrim Township barn

Staff report

A New Year's Eve fire destroyed an Antrim Township barn and its contents.

Firefighters from Franklin County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a tanker from Adams County, responded to the 7:34 p.m. call Thursday, Dec. 31, at 10230 Hades Church Road.

The 50- by 100-foot barn, which contained hay, tractors and miscellaneous farm equipment, was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, according to Tyler Myers, assistant fire chief of Greencastle's Rescue Hose Co.

The building and everything in it was a total loss, according to Myers. Because of the extent of the damage, it is hard to pinpoint a cause, but he said there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 3:31 a.m. New Year's Day.