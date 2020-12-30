Greencastle council meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 4
The Greencastle Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, will be held virtually.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's order limiting indoor capacity is currently in effect until Monday. Borough authorities did not want to plan to have public in attendance and then have to change course at the last minute.
The log-in information:
To participate via electronic device or cell phone:
Click on the meeting URL: https://bluejeans.com/362804179/3554?src=join_info
Enter the meeting ID: 362 804 179
Enter the participant passcode: 3554
To participate in the meeting from your phone (audio only):
Dial one of these toll-free numbers:
+1.408.419.1715
+1.408.915.6290
Enter the meeting ID: 362 804 179 followed by the # symbol
Enter the participant passcode: 3554 followed by the # symbol