Valerie Meyers is new executive director of Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce

Valerie Meyers is the new executive director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, chosen by a unanimous vote of the board of directors.

Meyers was named interim executive director in June 2020 with the departure of Georgina Cranston. Cranston, who had served the chamber for five years, took a position with the Small Business Development Center at Shippensburg University.

Meyers has been at the chamber since September 2015 as executive assistant, with multiple administrative responsibilities. She also was community liaison for chamber events such as Sidewalk Days and Heritage Christmas, according to a news release from the chamber.

Her role as executive director will include expanded member relations, legislative advocacy, strategic planning for the chamber and the G-A community and chamber representation among the broader Franklin County business sector.

“Moving Valerie into the executive director role was an easy decision. Valerie has guided our chamber flawlessly since being appointed to the interim position in a very difficult year," said Stan Flenner, president of the chamber board.

“I am honored to be named the chamber’s executive director,” Meyers said. “Chambers serve vital roles for our member businesses, acting as conduits for the fast-changing legislative climate, offering encouragement and support for our small businesses, and strengthening business-to-business relationships among our members. The members of the G-A Chamber amaze me with their ambition and fortitude, and I look forward to continuing to support them and to see our community thrive.”

To learn more about the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, call 717-597-4610 or visit the chamber’s website at www.greencastlepachamber.org. The chamber can also be reached via email at info@greencastlepachamber.org or on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GACommerce.