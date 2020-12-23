Greencastle-Antrim H.S. virtual winter concert is now online, to air on WRGG

The virtual Greencastle-Antrim High School winter concert is now available on the Greencastle-Antrim School District website (gcasd.org), the G-ASD Facebook page and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/HVDFdM8_HNc

The concert also will be broadcast on WRGG 93.7 FM at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at noon and 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

They could not perform together because of COVID-19 so small groups of student musicians and vocalists were taped last week and the concert compiled by Bob Ranalli of All Sound Pro LLC.

Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, announced the release of the concert recording with this letter Wednesday:

A Special Gift for Our GA Community

Sometimes we do not realize how much we cherish something until it is missing. Whether you have lived in the Greencastle-Antrim district for years, or have recently made us your home, there are special traditions that we hold dear. For many of us, those traditions bring comfort and a sense of unity to our community as we gather in the town center for the lighting of the tree. We welcome the holiday season as we search every closet and dresser to find the black and white attire our children need for our beloved winter concerts. Although we may leave 45 minutes early, we park our cars and take the half mile walk to our high school auditorium to find a place in an already packed venue, attempting to save seats for those we love. We delight in the candid humor of Dr. Plum as the instruments are tuned, wondering how we will ever find our children. Does this sound familiar?

There is nothing more special during this season than the voices and sounds of our children! So, our final gift to you this holiday season is a special virtual concert performed by our GAHS bands and choir. Take a half mile walk around your neighborhood, then cozy up for this unique experience. After hours of recording with no common rehearsal time, this authentic concert, put together with the help of Mr. Bob Ranalli of All Sound Pro, will pull at your heartstrings and certainly spark the spirit of the season. You will notice, as with any concert, our students grow throughout the show as they develop comfort and confidence. Let the students tell you the story of 2020 through pictures and song. Students participated in small group recording sessions. Yes, the pictures repeat, and we encourage you to follow this journey with them, noticing the measures taken and obstacles faced in the process. We are so very proud of our students and staff for taking a risk and embracing new opportunities in the face of challenge. Please enjoy this last gift of 2020. We are certain you will share in our pride and perhaps need a few tissues by the end! And you may find some holiday spirit you didn’t know was missing.

We wish our school families and our greater GA community a peaceful and healthy holiday season. Thank you to our GAHS music department, our School Board of Directors, administrators and staff for pulling this together and finding a way to keep our beloved traditions alive, even if modified!

Enjoy,

Lura Hanks