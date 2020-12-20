Season's first snowfall brings about 8 inches to Greencastle

A winter storm delivered less of a punch than predicted last week, but local residents still had the chore of digging out and the fun of playing in the snow.

The nor'easter delivered anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow in south-central Pennsylvania. Forecasters had said the area would see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

In Greencastle, total accumulation was just over 8 inches, according to local weather observer Robert Wertime.

He measured 7.8 inches of snow and four-tenths of an inch of sleet at his home on Leitersburg Street.

The storm started with light snow at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and ended with snow at 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. There was sleet from around 4 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wertime said.

Sleet mixed in with the snow cuts down on the accumulation, according to Greg Postel with The Weather Channel.

Overall, the region saw 6 to 12.1 inches of snow, with the highest amount reported in Rouzerville.

The upper-level circulation that helped to organize the snow bands moved farther to the north, delivering the heaviest swaths of snow to upper Pennsylvania into New York.

The storm pummeled the northern part of Pennsylvania with Williamsport recording 24.7 inches, breaking several records with its accumulation. The city in Lycoming County set an all-time record for a two-day storm, beating the previous record of 24.1 inches that was set on Jan. 12 and 13, 1964, according to the National Weather Service.

Binghamton, N.Y., which is not far over the state border, recorded 41 inches of snow.

Teresa Boeckel of the York Daily Record contributed to this article.