There really is 'No Place Like Home for the Holidays'

Ben Thomas Jr., Greencastle mayor

Echo Pilot

In 1954 Perry Como had a big hit song “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays!” It reached #8 on the Billboard magazine charts. How true that will be for many this Christmas season as we’ll be staying home. My prayers continue to go out to our shut-ins, especially in nursing homes. Grab a comfortable chair and join me for this Christmas message as my hot coffee really tastes good here in the family room.

Happy birthday to my Uncle Fred Thomas who turned 97 on Sunday, Dec. 13. He lives in Everett, where the Thomas family hailed from during the Great Depression. At age 15 he joined the Civilian Conservation Corp and worked at Cowan’s Gap until he went to work for Uncle Sam (U.S. Army) and ended up in France, Belgium and Germany. Both times, there was some age fabrication going on.

From a grateful mayor to a generous, giving community, thank you for supporting the Greencastle Police 10 Most Wanted (items) food drive. Your 10 food items were compounded 1,000 times as Barbara and Paul Grane reported our delivery on Dec. 1 netted 10,000 non-perishable food items for the Greencastle Food Pantry. Thank you again, G-A and beyond, for your generous donations as many families will have good nourishment during this holiday season. This may become an annual event.

Congratulations to Heritage Christmas and the various outdoor events held Dec. 11. The G-A Chamber of Commerce has been so supportive of our community during this COVID emergency. Be sure to check out the lights of G-A this season. Get rid of some of that cabin fever by taking a drive (or a walk) around G-A to see the beautiful lights and scenery.

As I started writing in March, encourage each other; make those phone calls supporting your families, friends, neighbors; support our local businesses; get take-out from our local restaurants until they can reopen; and please, wear your masks.

Have a Merry Christmas! We are blessed.