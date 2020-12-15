Greencastle-Antrim Middle School going virtual after 'rapid increase' in COVID-19 cases

Greencastle-Antrim Middle School is going virtual through the holidays after seeing seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 14 days.

All students may need to be online later in the week, Superintendent Lura Hanks said in a letter to families Monday evening.

Hanks said instruction for middle-schoolers will be online from Dec. 17, until after the holidays.

More:Greencastle-Antrim High School closed until January, COVID contact reported at elementary

More:COVID cases concentrated in G-A eighth grade, instruction moves online

"While we hoped this would not happen, we have been preparing for a transition for our middle school students and staff," she wrote.

The district received word of two more positive cases at G-AMS on Monday, and the decision to move to virtual learning was based on this "rapid increase," Hanks said.

"We should be very proud as a district for the amount of time we have had in-person, and we know that the relationships that have developed will ease this transition for students," Hanks wrote. "If at any time you or your child have questions or need support, please do not hesitate to contact the teachers. Our staff has committed to working with families and students to maximize the virtual learning setting to continue on course ... Thank you for your continued support as we pivot between virtual and in-person learning this year."

Students at G-A elementary and primary schools will continue in-person learning. The high school has been virtual since the second week in November. In addition, G-AMS eighth-grade students were online from Nov. 2 to 13 due to the number of COVID cases.