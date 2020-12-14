Sidewalks ramps improve ADA accessibility in Greencastle

More than three dozen new ramps on sidewalks across Greencastle have been installed to improve Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.

The project, funded largely by a Community Development Block Grant, wrapped up last week and included:

20 ramps and retrofit of existing ramps along East Baltimore Street

8 ramps along the west side of Williamson Avenue

6 ramps at the intersection of East Franklin Street and South Ridge Avenue

2 ramps on the school access driveway located west of the intersection of Leitersburg and Osborne streets

Ganoe Paving of Greencastle was awarded the $225,867 contract, with $178,361 from the CDBG grant and $47,506 from the borough, according to Emilee Little, assistant borough manager.

There were a few places on Williamson Avenue where the new curbing areas did not align with the existing sidewalk, but the problems were being remedied, according to Keith Moore of the engineering firm Frederick Seibert and Associates.