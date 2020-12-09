NorthPoint to begin site work on massive Antrim Township fulfillment center Jan. 4

Shawn Hardy

Echo Pilot

Earth-moving is expected to begin on the first work day in 2021 for a 1.9-million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Antrim Commons Business Park.

Eric Watts of NorthPoint Development told Antrim Township supervisors Tuesday evening the company expects to close on a deal with a client by the end of the year and to mobilize on the project Jan. 4.

A non-disclosure agreement prevents Watts from identifying the client for the fulfillment center, which is expected to eventually create 2,000 jobs.

More:FCADC president presents economic development update

More:Amazon to locate at Hagerstown Logistics Center

Plans for the state-of-the-art building along Milnor Road East in the Antrim Commons Business Park off U.S. 11, south of Greencastle, were announced in July. It will be one of the largest buildings — if not the largest — in Franklin County, according to Mike Ross, president of Franklin County Area Development Corp. Construction costs are estimated at $175 million and automation around $100 million.

The initial workforce of 1,200 will make it one of the top five employers in Franklin County, according to Ross.

Tuesday evening, township supervisors gave NorthPoint the go-ahead to begin earth-moving and erosion and sediment control at the site.

Construction is expected to take 18 months, and the target for completion is June 2022, according to Watts.

Based in Missouri, NorthPoint Development has real estate interests across the United States, including a number of other locations in Pennsylvania, as well as in the Hagerstown area.

It was announced in October that Amazon would be the tenant for a 1-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art fulfillment center NorthPoint is constructing in the Hagerstown Logistics Center of Wesel Boulevard. That warehouse is expected to create 500 jobs.

Budget approved

In other business Tuesday, supervisors approved the 2021 budget. The general fund budget includes projected expenditures of $4,663,605 and revenues of $3,117,195, with the difference made up from township reserves.

The township continues without a property tax, and the main sources of revenue are real estate transfer taxes, earned income taxes and landfill host municipality fees.

Road projects are the big-ticket item, according to Brad Graham, township administrator. The list includes widening and overlaying Enoch Brown and Statler roads and overlaying Long Lane. Widening and realigning Greenmount Road could also be done in 2021, depending on development in the area.

The spending plan also includes the $93,400 requested by the Rescue Hose Co. to begin hiring paid firefighting staff.