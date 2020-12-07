Annual High Line Train Station ornament available

Echo Pilot

The fourth in the series of High Line Train Station ornaments features the rear canopy of the station, where for over half a century thousands of passengers boarded or disembarked from passing trains and their associated rail adventure.

The stoneware ornaments are hand thrown and kiln fired by a Greencastle artist, who donates all of the proceeds to the South Jefferson Street train station for repairs and restoration efforts.

The High Line Train Station's 2020 ornament will be available for curbside pickup on Fridays, Dec. 11 and 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., when there will be an outdoor railroad display and the grounds will be illuminated.

The ornaments cost $15 and can be ordered by emailing highlinetrainstation@gmail.com to arrange payment and pickup.