People can log on or dial in to Greencastle council meeting

The Greencastle borough office has been closed since Nov. 18 due to COVID-19 precautions and the borough council meeting Monday, Dec. 7 will not physically be open to the public.

However, local residents will be able to attend the 7 p.m. meeting virtually and via phone.

To attend virtually:

The meeting URL is: https://bluejeans.com/391549375/6714?src=join_info

The meeting ID is: 391 549 375

The participant passcode is: 6714

To attend by phone:

Dial one of the following numbers:

+1.408.419.1715

+1.408.915.6290

Enter the meeting ID and passcode followed by #

The borough is using a platform that allows for a large number of users to allow more citizens to be involved, according to Emilee Little, assistant borough manager.

"It’s a little different but we are hoping to encourage more participation," Little said.

People can also submit their comments and questions prior to the meeting if they are not comfortable participating virtually or by phone, she added.

More:UPDATE: Greencastle borough office closed due to COVID-19

More:Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Ward tests positive for COVID-19

The borough office is closed until further notice in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

Staff members are working remotely or on modified schedules to take care of essential infrastructure, billing, permitting and related municipal services.

“Borough administrative functions will continue to the fullest extent possible with the understanding that delays may be possible,” Little said. “Permitting applications can be downloaded on our website at www.greencastlepa.gov and then mailed or deposited in the night repository for review. Utility billing payments can be mailed to the office or deposited in the night repository box. Online utility payments can be processed by calling the borough at 717-597 7143 during regular business hours. In short, our staff will avail themselves to the fullest extent possible to minimize impacts to operations.

“We will continue to provide support and service throughout these modified circumstances to the very best of our abilities. We ask that the community continue to practice social distancing, wear masks where required, and use proper hand-washing techniques. The borough appreciates the patience and understanding of our community as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic," added Little.

For more information, see the borough's Facebook page or website: greencastlepa.gov