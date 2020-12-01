Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Ward tests positive for COVID-19

State Sen. Judy Ward, a Republican whose district includes Greencastle and Antrim Township, is working remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ward is the second lawmaker representing Greencastle and Antrim Township to have the coronavirus. State Rep. Paul Schemel quarantined after starting to feel ill on Sept. 30 and receiving a positive test result on Oct. 1.

“Today I was tested and received results that I am positive for COVID-19," Ward said in an email Monday evening. "I believe it occurred at a Thanksgiving gathering. I am grateful that my symptoms are minor.

"I felt it was appropriate to share this information publicly," she continued. "My offices remain open and I continue to work remotely with my staff to serve constituents. I appreciate all the well wishes I have received.

“I am adhering to the Senate’s COVID-19 Mitigation Policy and my last interaction with the public was on Wednesday, Nov. 25, during which time I wore a mask," Ward said.

Her office confirmed that the public interaction was at a meeting in Gettysburg

of the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Policy Committee concerning possible problems with how the state vote was conducted and counted.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican whose district includes other parts of Franklin County and a host of the session in Gettysburg, received positive test results later that day while he was at the White House with President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Mastriano had gone to the White House with some other Republicans to discuss efforts to overturn president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Everyone who will be in proximity to the president must take a rapid test. All participants in the meeting in Washington took COVID-19 tests, but the positive results were not announced until they were in the West Wing of the White House according to a person who spoke with the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Mastriano's son and his son’s friend, who were also in the Oval Office, tested positive, too, the source said.