UPDATE: Missing Antrim Township man found safe at home

Echo Pilot

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police issued a news release Tuesday afternoon saying 85-year-old Charles Richard Baumbaugh has been found safe at home.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an Antrim Township man who left his home Monday.

Charles Richard Baumbaugh was reported missing at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said he left his home at 13287 Worleytown Road between 3 and 6 p.m. in his silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Truck with license number YAK-4929.

He was last seen wearing a blue and green flannel shirt, blue jeans with gray suspenders, black sneakers and a brown belt.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 717-264-5161.