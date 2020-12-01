Greencastle-Antrim homes are shining for Light It Up contest

Echo Pilot

Sixteen homes and one business in the Greencastle-Antrim area have officially registered for the 2020 Heritage Christmas Light It Up exterior home decorating contest.

The 2020 Light It Up contestants are:

The Harne home at 220 E. Baltimore St.

The Valenca home at 41 N. Allison St.

The Ziebarth home at 210 N. Allison St.

The Stike home at 97 Homestead Drive

The Todd home at 7348 Kuhn Road

The Reynolds home at 4124 Hill Road

The Porterfield home at 12884 Grant Shook Road

The Witmer home at 2951 E. Weaver Road

The Moreland home at 422 Catherine St.

The Hawkins home at 341 W. Baltimore St.

The Doubleday home at 431 W. Baltimore St., Apt. B.

The PMI office 14 S. Carlisle St.

The Atherton home at 52 E. Franklin St.

The Dixon home at 710 S. Allison St.

The Wilson home at 13218 Gearhart Road

The Helman/Vulgamo home at 14083 Ridge Road

The Peters home at 908 Redwood Drive

The public is encouraged to judge the homes according to their impression of the most colorful, the brightest, classiest, silliest or a general favorite. A contribution of $1 per vote can be entered online at greencastlepachamber.org/light-it-up-voting/ or dropped off or mailed to the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, 217 E. Baltimore St., Greencastle, 17225 by December 20.

All money raised will be donated to the Greencastle-Antrim Food Pantry.

The top winner will be announced on the chamber Facebook page, the chamber’s website on Dec. 21 and in the Echo-Pilot as early as possible according to the publication schedule.

This year’s contest is sponsored by Antrim Insurance Agency Inc.

For more information contact the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce at 717-597-4610 or online at www.greencastlepachamber.org