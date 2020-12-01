SUBSCRIBE NOW
Charles Baumbaugh of Worleytown Road, Greencastle, missing since Monday

Charles Richard Baumbaugh left his home on Worleytown Road in Antrim Township Monday and has not returned.

UPDATE: Baumbaugh, 85, was located safe at his residence.  

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an Antrim Township man who left his home Monday.

Charles Richard Baumbaugh was reported missing at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said he left his home at 13287 Worleytown Road between 3 and 6 p.m. in his silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Truck with license number YAK-4929.

He was last seen wearing a blue and green flannel shirt, blue jeans with gray suspenders, black sneakers and a brown belt.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 717-264-5161.