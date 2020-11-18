UPDATE: Greencastle borough office closed due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is disrupting operations in the Borough of Greencastle, with the public works department sidelined, the borough office closed and modified schedules with limited public contact at the waste water and water treatment plants.

The public works quarantine was announced Wednesday morning followed late in the afternoon with information about the closure of the borough office.

"Having identified a positive exposure to COVID-19, we have determined that the safest course of action is to quarantine select staff and limit contact with others," Emilee Little, assistant borough manager, said in a news release concerning the public works department.

The closure of the public works department means that various projects — including leaf collection — will be on hold until further notice.

Services such as 811 calls, meter reading and other maintenance requests will continue to be processed, but may be delayed.

The borough office is closed until further notice in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines. Staff members are working remotely or on modified schedules to take care of essential infrastructure, billing, permitting and related municipal services.

“Borough administrative functions will continue to the fullest extent possible with the understanding that delays may be possible,” Little said Wednesday afternoon. “Permitting applications can be downloaded on our website at www.greencastlepa.gov and then mailed or deposited in the night repository for review. Utility billing payments can be mailed to the office or deposited in the night repository box. Online utility payments can be processed by calling the borough at 717-597 7143 during regular business hours. In short, our staff will avail themselves to the fullest extent possible to minimize impacts to operations.

“We will continue to provide support and service throughout these modified circumstances to the very best of our abilities. We ask that the community continue to practice social distancing, wear masks where required, and use proper hand-washing techniques. The borough appreciates the patience and understanding of our community as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic," added Little.