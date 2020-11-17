Greencastle public works department sidelined by COVID-19

Staff report

Due to a positive exposure to COVID-19, the Borough of Greencastle's public works department is closed, and there are modified schedules with limited public contact at the wastewater and water treatment plants.

"Having identified a positive exposure to COVID-19, we have determined that the safest course of action is to quarantine select staff and limit contact with others," Emilee Little, assistant borough manager, said in a news release.

These actions are in keeping with Centers for Disease Control recommendations and Pennsylvania Department of Health protocols.

More:COVID-19 now affects all Greencastle-Antrim schools

More:Christmas tree arrives in Greencastle, COVID-19 quashes lighting ceremony

The closure of the public works department means that various projects — including leaf collection — will be on hold until further notice.

Services such as 811 calls, meter reading and other maintenance requests will continue to be processed, but may be delayed.

"The borough will continue to provide public works coverage as necessary," Little said. "We ask that residents be patient with our delays and continue to reach out through the borough office for any specific needs or questions."

The administrative office remains open during regular business hours.

“The borough continues to maintain the highest possible standards for our staff and those persons they come in contact with on a daily basis. We have stringent practices in place such as social distancing, daily sanitizing and mask requirements for entrance to the office," Little said. "These measures will continue."

For more information, call the borough office at 717-597-7143 or email at:

office@greencastlepa.gov