THE MAYOR'S REPORT: Thoughts on Veterans Day and upcoming holidays

Goodness, gracious ... Thanksgiving is almost here! So, are you tired of all of the negative in the new and social media (which I don’t indulge in)? Well grab a cup of tea and join me for a few minutes as we accentuate the positive! After a beautiful Saturday, Sunday has adorned us with wind and rain (which is still needed to stock up our winter ground-water table). The beautiful colors of autumn have all but fallen. What a lovely fall it has been with warm days that will soon come to a temporary end with Old Person Winter soon approaching. Yes ... I wrote “Old Person” instead of “Old Man” to be politically correct! Bah Humbug!

I encourage you to get outside as much as possible. The days are shorter but there are still many hours to soak up those rays. Are you able to walk? It feels great. Bundle up and do what you can. If not, are you able to take a short drive? Visit our many parks in Greencastle-Antrim. Sit in your car and enjoy the beauty of G-A.

Last week was Veterans Day. It was an honor to host a virtual Veterans Day program on WRGG and listen to guest speakers Jack Grace of Home Promise Heroes and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Breehl of Hagerstown. This veteran had a powerful message to his fellow veterans following serious injuries he received in Afghanistan. Thank you veterans and your families for serving this great United States of America. On Saturday, I had a virtual visit with Uncle Fred Thomas. He’s 96 now and has a sharp mind. He is a blessing in my life as he served Uncle Sam across France, Belgium and Germany in 1944 and 1945.

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to be with family and friends. Be sure to support each other now more than ever during this holiday season with phone calls and prayers for each other. It will soon be time for Tina and me to watch "White Christmas" and "Christmas in Connecticut". Two of many classic movies that we’ll watch between now and New Year’s Day.

So are you enjoying the free parking in Greencastle? What a great place to walk as well with our tree-lined streets and many shops. Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 28, but we can shop small six days a week right here. I am so proud of our long-standing businesses that have persevered during COVID and for the new businesses that have opened over the past several months.

While you’re in town, consider donating non-perishable food via the Greencastle Police Department’s Ten Most Wanted (Food Items) to support the Greencastle Food Pantry. Drop non-perishable food items off at police headquarters, 60 N. Washington St., through Nov. 30.