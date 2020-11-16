Christmas tree arrives in Greencastle, COVID-19 quashes lighting ceremony
Echo Pilot
Greencastle's Christmas tree, donated by the Kennedy family, arrived on Center Square Thursday and is being decorated this week by GW Electric.
There is no tree-lighting ceremony this year due to COVID-19, but the tree will be illuminated by this weekend, according to Valerie Meyers, interim executive director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce.
