Christmas tree arrives in Greencastle, COVID-19 quashes lighting ceremony

Greencastle's Christmas tree, donated by the Kennedy family, arrived on Center Square Thursday and is being decorated this week by GW Electric.

There is no tree-lighting ceremony this year due to COVID-19, but the tree will be illuminated by this weekend, according to Valerie Meyers, interim executive director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce.

