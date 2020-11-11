Greencastle police announce '10 Most Wanted' ... food donations

Echo Pilot

The Greencastle Police Department is merging its professional approach with a community project by collecting the "10 Most Wanted" contributions in a round-up to benefit the Greencastle Food Pantry.

"You can help us round up these much needed food items for the Greencastle Food Pantry," says the police department "Wanted" poster.

The list includes canned chicken, potato mixes, spaghetti sauce in cans, canned vegetables and fruit, baked beans, rice mixes, mayonnaise, macaroni and cheese, canned pasta and dry pasta.

The non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the police station, 60 N. Washington St., Greencastle, until Nov. 30 and there also is a cart for donations at Sunnyway Foods.