Art students restore Greencastle-Antrim Veterans Memorial emblems

Members of the Greencastle-Antrim High School Art Club donned masks and picked up paint brushes Nov. 4 to restore the emblems at the Greencastle-Antrim Veterans Memorial.

There is an emblem for each branch of the military in front of the granite memorial outside Greencastle Borough Hall.

"These students did a phenomenal job repainting the emblems — the designs for each branch of the armed forces now clearly contrasting against the fresh paint," said Alex Miller, art club adviser and G-AHS teacher. Members of the club also are willing to make future touchups to maintain the memorial.

The memorial bears the names of 121 Greencastle-Antrim service members who made the ultimate sacrifice from the Revolutionary War to Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"The students did a really amazing job of painting and they (the emblems) really look great," said Duane Schroyer, who co-chaired the effort to create the memorial that was dedicated on Veterans Day 2008. "Be sure and tell them that we are tremendously happy with their work and ever-so-thankful for their efforts to help keep our Greencastle-Antrim Veterans Memorial looking great!"

Schroyer noted the work was done just in time for Veterans Day. In addition to Miller, participants in the project were Madelyn Farland (art club art director), Carisma Dawson (art club vice president), Isabelle Kline, Cami Highbarger, Elika Weaver, Sean Campbell and Kayla Heinrichs.