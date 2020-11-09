Applicants have until Nov. 16 to apply for vacant Greencastle-Antrim School Board seat

The Greencastle-Antrim School Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat of Mike Still, who is moving out of the district due to work.

Still's resignation after about 10 years on the board was accepted Thursday, Nov. 5, and the board has 30 days to select a replacement. Anyone interested in the position has until noon Monday, Nov. 16, to submit a letter of interest to Greencastle-Antrim School District, Attention: Tina Anderson, 504 E. Leitersburg St., Greencastle, PA 17225.

Applicants will have a chance to speak to the school board on Thursday, Nov. 19. Still's replacement will be selected at the board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, and will serve until Dec. 31, 2021.

"I'm going to miss it ... I enjoyed it thoroughly," Still told his fellow board members in tears.

"You've given this board a lot of time and effort and did a great job," said Tracy Baer, board president.

On behalf of the school district and herself personally, Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, thanked Still for his "passion, persistence and sometimes ruthless dedication" to students, the district and the community.