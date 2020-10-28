Another Greencastle student has COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Greencastle-Antrim Middle School continues to climb.

Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, notified families of a fourth positive at the school in a letter Wednesday morning, Oct. 28. She reported the first case Sunday, Oct. 18, followed by a second on Friday, Oct. 23, and a third on Sunday, Oct. 25.

"We will continue to keep our community fully informed of the cases reported. Those families impacted will be receiving calls from our school administrators and an email will be sent to groups impacted by this case. This will be a new routine for us, as we work with families and staff to support students learning both within and outside of our school buildings," Hanks wrote.

The students have been quarantining and their daily routines are looked at to see who else might have been exposed.

"Exposure is being within 6 feet of this student for more than 15 minutes without a mask," Hanks explained earlier. Students or staff exposed also are required to quarantine for 14 days.

"Please remind your children to keep those masks on throughout the day," Hanks urged in the latest letter, which also noted the areas of the building impacted were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students could return.

Parents are being asked to screen their children each morning and to keep them home if they have symptoms of COVID-19.