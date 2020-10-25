Operation Christmas Child shoebox collections planned at local churches

Echo Pilot

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child — making sure millions of children experience the great joy of the holiday.

“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”

The Samaritan’s Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades.

This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then take them to one of the local drop-off locations during National Collection Week Nov. 16 to 23.

The organization also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

For more information, visit: www.samaritanspurse.org.

Greencastle area drop-off sites and schedules

Antrim Brethren in Christ Church

24 Kauffman Road

Chambersburg

Monday, Nov. 16, 4 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to noon

Ebenezer Church

3661 Williamson Road

Greencastle

Monday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Nov. 17, noon to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21,10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23, 8 to 10 a.m.

Other local sites

Chambersburg Mennonite Church, 1800 Philadelphia Ave.

Mount Pleasant United Brethren Church, 2509 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg

New Guilford Brethren in Christ Church, 1575 Mont Alto Road, Chambersburg

Calvary Assembly of God, 116 Snider Ave., Waynesboro