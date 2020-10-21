Franklin County Voter Registration office open for absentee, mail-in ballots Saturday

Staff report

Echo Pilot

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Franklin County Voter Registration Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office is located on the first floor of the Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., Chambersburg.

Voters will be able to apply for absentee and mail-in ballots and deliver their voted ballot in person.

More:Franklin County outlines security measures for Nov. 3 election

The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27, and the deadline to return the ballot in person is 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3

Ballots will also be counted if they are postmarked by Nov 3 and received by the county no later than Friday, Nov. 6.

More:FAQ's for voting

Questions regarding the upcoming election can be directed to either the voter registration office at 717-261-3886 or the county board of elections at 717-261-3810.

Additional information, including answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the county website: franklincountypa.gov.