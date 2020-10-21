Amazon to locate at Hagerstown Logistics Center

Alexis Fitzpatrick

The tenant which will occupy a 1 million-square-foot warehouse building going up off Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown has been identified — Amazon.

The online retailer plans to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in the Hagerstown Logistics Center, part of the NorthPoint Development. Construction of the building is underway and Amazon expects to launch the new operation in 2021, according to a Tuesday email from Courtney Johnson Norman of Amazon.

The center will create 500 new, full-time jobs, according to a news release from public-relations company TBC.

Employees at the fulfillment center will work alongside "innovative technologies to pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as mattresses, kayaks, grills and exercise equipment," according to the release. Amazon will also hire positions in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.

“I want to thank Amazon on behalf of the citizens of Hagerstown for the investment they are making in our city,” Hagerstown Mayor Bob Bruchey said in the release. “To be able to welcome a globally respected company that is going to impact our community by providing tremendous economic benefits and employment opportunities is incredibly exciting.”

Amazon already operates out of two facilities in Washington County.

The company has occupied part of the Trammell Crow distribution center property on Crayton Boulevard north of Hagerstown since spring. The company also leases a small facility on Industrial Lane off Governor Lane Boulevard near Williamsport.

Missouri-based NorthPoint plans to build a total of 2.2 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space that will be divided among four buildings. Officials estimate the development will create 1,500 jobs and cost around $139 million.

Site preparation work began months ago, including up to $6 million in road improvements on Wesel Boulevard to accommodate for an influx of traffic.

NorthPoint also is involved with development in the Antrim Commons Business Park off Exit 3 of Interstate 81 south of Greencastle.

This summer, plans were unveiled for a 1.9-million-square-foot fulfillment center on Milnor Road East in the business park. Two thousand jobs could be created at the center, for which the tenant has not yet been revealed.

