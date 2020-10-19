Greencastle-Antrim students participate in Race for Education

Greencastle-Antrim kindergarten students circled the track at Kaley Field just as fast as their little legs could carry them.

Fifth-graders took a more leisurely walk as they sported shirts in the school colors of blue and gold.

The elementary and primary school principals and assistant principals rode around the in-field in a tricked out golf cart wearing silly costumes, wigs and sunglasses.

The Oct. 16 Race for Education was still fun, but different from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, two grades are on the track at the same time for an hour. This year, each grade was by itself for 45 minutes.

There were no spectators, but a bubble machine and music kept spirits lively, and mystery voters picked the teachers whose attire showed the most school spirit.

Organizers are hoping this year's revamped version is still financially successful. It is the only PTO fundraiser for the elementary and primary schools, held instead of things like candy, gift wrap and candle sales and usually generates about $100,000.

More:Donation to Greencastle-Antrim Elementary will be used for literacy and STEM programs

More:G-A School District 'drops anchor' to evaluate COVID-19 reopening plan

Normally, students bring in letters to send out to families and friends asking for donations, but this year virtual postcards were used.

"Hopefully the community will step up and donate for the students," said Amber Blair, PTO vice president.

Donations will be accepted through Nov. 1. Checks payable to GAPS/GAES PTO can be sent to the elementary school, 500 Leitersburg St., Greencastle, PA 17225 or made through Paypal via the district website: gcasd.org