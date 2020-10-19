Greencastle-Antrim Middle School student has COVID-19

The Greencastle-Antrim School District reported its first case of COVID-19 in a letter to families on Sunday.

The district was informed Sunday that a middle school student has the coronavirus, Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, said in the letter.

The student is quarantining, and Mark Herman, middle school principal, was working through the student's day to determine who else may have been exposed.

"Exposure is being within 6 feet of this student for more than 15 minutes without a mask," Hanks explained. Students or staff exposed will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, the district will be notifying parents of children from the student's school "family" or "pod" so they can make decisions about optional quarantines.

"A family/pod is the group of students that are together for the day," Hanks explained. "They do not exchange classes or intermingle with other groups, reducing the interaction within the buildings."

Hanks said a case of COVID-19 was probably inevitable, and the district's health and safety plan "clearly dictates the steps and processes that have prepared us for this situation ... Our vigilance in sanitizing our buildings and mandating mask use will significantly reduce the number of community members impacted.

"We hope that as a community, we will be understanding and continue to remind all those working and learning within our buildings to wear their masks appropriately and remain steadfast in our efforts to protect our children, our staff and our educational environment!"

Hanks concluded her letter, "We remain GA Strong! Please keep the family of this student in your thoughts and prayers."