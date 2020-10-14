Greencastle Borough Council will consider alley names Nov. 2
More than two dozen alleys connect streets in Greencastle, and most local residents know how to navigate them.
However, many of the alleys don't have names or signs, which can cause problems for emergency responders or visitors unfamiliar with the area, according to Lorraine Hohl, borough manager.
Work has been underway for months to name all the alleys in Greencastle, and Greencastle Borough Council will consider an ordinance to make the 30-plus names official at its Nov. 2 meeting.
More:Greencastle Borough Manager Lorraine Hohl resigns
More:'Citizens for Transparency' survey brings crowd to Greencastle Borough Council meeting
Public Works Manager Bob Manahan identified all the unnamed alleys earlier this year, and members of the public had a chance to submit names, which were considered by the public facilities committee then forwarded to the Franklin County Planning Department.
Not all names were accepted by the county planners, including some that were duplicates of others elsewhere in the county or that were considered difficult.
For example, although Omwake may be familiar to Greencastle residents who remember the old Omwake & Oliver agriculture and building business, it did not make the cut. Instead, the alley from South Linden Avenue to a dead end is proposed to be called Blackbird Lane.
A number of local names were approved, running the alphabet from Benchoff to Ziegler, and including monikers like Doyle, Wine, Seylar, Henson, Lutz and Warren.
Some alleys have had names for years, such as Cedar, Spruce and Elm lanes, but all are included on the list up for approval on Nov. 2 in case they were not properly ordained before.
The names
North Church Lane — East Baltimore Street to Grant Street
Doyle Lane — East Pine Lane to Tyrone Street
Benchoff Lane — East Madison Street to Tyrone Street
Wine Lane — North Linden Avenue to Doyle Lane
South Cedar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Maple Avenue
North Seylar Lane — East Madison Street to East Baltimore Street
South Seylar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Blackbird Lane
Jakoby Lane — South Allison Street to South Ridge Avenue
Henson Lane — South Ridge Avenue to East Franklin Street
Rosemont Lane — East Spruce Lane to East Franklin Street
West Spruce Lane — South Antrim Way to South Carlisle Street
East Spruce Lane — South Carlisle Street to South Ridge Avenue
South Church Lane — East Baltimore Street to Oak Lane
Lutz Lane — South Church Lane to South Allison Street
Windsor Street —South Washington Street to South Allison Street
West Ziegler Lane — South Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street
East Ziegler Lane — South Carlisle Street to South Washington Street
Butterfly Lane — South Washington Street to South Cedar Lane
Crowell Lane — South Washington Street to South Cedar Lane
Calvert Lane — South Washington Street to South Church Lane
Irish Lane — South Washington Street to South Allison Street
West Pine Lane — North Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street
East Pine Lane — North Carlisle Street to East Madison Street
West Warren Lane — North Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street
East Warren Lane — South Carlisle Street to North Ridge Avenue
Foley Lane — Doyle Lane to North Linden Avenue
North Elm Lane — East Baltimore Street to Mifflin Lane
South Elm Lane — East Baltimore Street to Wilhelm Street
North Cedar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Chambers Lane
Paddy Run Lane — East Madison Street to East Pine Lane
Blackbird Lane — South Linden Avenue to dead end