Greencastle Borough Council will consider alley names Nov. 2

More than two dozen alleys connect streets in Greencastle, and most local residents know how to navigate them.

However, many of the alleys don't have names or signs, which can cause problems for emergency responders or visitors unfamiliar with the area, according to Lorraine Hohl, borough manager.

Work has been underway for months to name all the alleys in Greencastle, and Greencastle Borough Council will consider an ordinance to make the 30-plus names official at its Nov. 2 meeting.

Public Works Manager Bob Manahan identified all the unnamed alleys earlier this year, and members of the public had a chance to submit names, which were considered by the public facilities committee then forwarded to the Franklin County Planning Department.

Not all names were accepted by the county planners, including some that were duplicates of others elsewhere in the county or that were considered difficult.

For example, although Omwake may be familiar to Greencastle residents who remember the old Omwake & Oliver agriculture and building business, it did not make the cut. Instead, the alley from South Linden Avenue to a dead end is proposed to be called Blackbird Lane.

A number of local names were approved, running the alphabet from Benchoff to Ziegler, and including monikers like Doyle, Wine, Seylar, Henson, Lutz and Warren.

Some alleys have had names for years, such as Cedar, Spruce and Elm lanes, but all are included on the list up for approval on Nov. 2 in case they were not properly ordained before.



The names

North Church Lane — East Baltimore Street to Grant Street

Doyle Lane — East Pine Lane to Tyrone Street

Benchoff Lane — East Madison Street to Tyrone Street

Wine Lane — North Linden Avenue to Doyle Lane

South Cedar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Maple Avenue

North Seylar Lane — East Madison Street to East Baltimore Street

South Seylar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Blackbird Lane

Jakoby Lane — South Allison Street to South Ridge Avenue

Henson Lane — South Ridge Avenue to East Franklin Street

Rosemont Lane — East Spruce Lane to East Franklin Street

West Spruce Lane — South Antrim Way to South Carlisle Street

East Spruce Lane — South Carlisle Street to South Ridge Avenue

South Church Lane — East Baltimore Street to Oak Lane

Lutz Lane — South Church Lane to South Allison Street

Windsor Street —South Washington Street to South Allison Street

West Ziegler Lane — South Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street

East Ziegler Lane — South Carlisle Street to South Washington Street

Butterfly Lane — South Washington Street to South Cedar Lane

Crowell Lane — South Washington Street to South Cedar Lane

Calvert Lane — South Washington Street to South Church Lane

Irish Lane — South Washington Street to South Allison Street

West Pine Lane — North Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street

East Pine Lane — North Carlisle Street to East Madison Street

West Warren Lane — North Jefferson Street to South Carlisle Street

East Warren Lane — South Carlisle Street to North Ridge Avenue

Foley Lane — Doyle Lane to North Linden Avenue

North Elm Lane — East Baltimore Street to Mifflin Lane

South Elm Lane — East Baltimore Street to Wilhelm Street

North Cedar Lane — East Baltimore Street to Chambers Lane

Paddy Run Lane — East Madison Street to East Pine Lane

Blackbird Lane — South Linden Avenue to dead end